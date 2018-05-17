NAB distributes Rs 110m among victims of bogus housing societies

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday distributed Rs 110 million among 809 affectees who bought different plots in fake/bogus housing societies but were not provided with any land in return.

A special ceremony was organized in this regard at the bureau’s headquarter in Islamabad where chairman justice (r) Javed Iqbal expressed that the motive of the anti-corruption body was to recover the money minted by illegal housing societies and give it back to the victims.

The NAB chief stated that up till now, the accountability watchdog has recovered and distributed as much as Rs 296 billion among different institutions and victims.

“NAB is adopting the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ without any discrimination,” said the chairman.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal detailed that besides recovering the embezzled money, numerous absconders and fugitives were also apprehended as a result of the directives issued by the bureau.

“As many as 226 accused were arrested in the last seven months while 217 references were filed in different accountability courts and 25 fugitives were made accountable before the law,” detailed the chairman.

The NAB chief revealed that soon he will convene a meeting of officials from land-related departments including CDA, RDA, ICT, LDA, PDA, QDA and KDA so that the officials can be apprised of their shortcomings and a proper mechanism could be devised to protect the citizens from land mafia.

According to a communique, the NAB head asserted that the bureau had nothing to do with forthcoming elections and all the inquiries and investigations are launched on the basis of allegations, in line with legal injunctions.

“If a case is lodged unlawfully against any individual, it is shelved as the anti-corruption body does not believe in victimisation,” observed Justice Javed Iqbal.

The NAB chairman said that the elimination of corruption without any bias was their priority for which the officials were diligently performing their duties.

The Chairman NAB appreciated the devoted efforts of Rawalpindi bureau of NAB and hoped that the officers will continue to serve with the same vigour for the eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt individuals.

The cheque distribution ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General accountability, Director General Rawalpindi and other senior officials.