NAB directed to file supple reference against Abbasi

Islamabad

An accountability court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a supplementary reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal case on Thursday.

The accountability judge, Mohammad Azam Khan, resumed hearing of the reference filed by NAB against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

An application for exemption from appearance was filed by the former prime minister which was granted by the accountability court. During the hearing, the anti-graft watchdog sought more time from the court for filing reference against PML-N stalwart. The accountability court granted NAB till July 3 time to file reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal case.—INP