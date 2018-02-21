NAB DG Rawalpindi to hear public complaints on Thursday

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi would hear public complaints on Thursday (February 22) from 1400 to 1600 hours.

In wake of growing trend of corruption in society, the Chairman of NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal had decided to hear public complaints himself and also directed all director generals to do so.

The complaints will be heard against any government official or any institution which have misappropriated amounts in name of profit from one or more persons, any institute or housing society, those involved in bank fraud in glove with bank officials, demanding bribe for official work, and allotment of loans through fraud.—APP

