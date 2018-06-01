NAB DG holds ‘Khuli Katchehri’

Director General (DG) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, Mohammad Altaf Bawany along with his team conducted a Khuli Kachehri at NAB Karachi office here on Thursday.

Complainants gathered at NAB office and submitted their applications regarding cases of corruption in various government departments.

A number of complainants also lodged complaints against Cooperative Society Managements mainly for their grievance of usurpation of their properties, particularly Pakistan Post Office Cooperative Society, Sodagran Cooperative Society, Nadeem Housing Society etc.

NAB Karachi has already filed references in cases pertaining to many such societies.NAB had also received briefing from Secretary Cooperation Department on May 07, 2018 regarding steps taken by the Government on improving the regulation of societies—APP

