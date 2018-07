ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau has deposited 2200 million rupees in the national exchequer after recovering these from corrupt elements in last nine months.

According to NAB, it has arrested 330 people in different cases.

NAB has filed more than 1200 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts in different parts of the country.

The Bureau is also planning to file applications for early hearing of all the references under trial.

