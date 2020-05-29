NAB declares 150 accused as absconders

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has declared over 150 accused involved in NAB cases as absconders in whole country including Multan and Sukkur regions. According to NAB documents available with “SABAH”, NAB Sukkur has declared 74 accused as absconder, which also include 19 women. There is allegation of receiving illegal pension on these women. Meanwhile NAB Multan has declared 30 accused as absconders. The majority of 38 accused declared as absconder by NAB Sukkur Region belong to district Nowshehro Feroz of Sindh province. NAB Sukkur Region has also declared three persons from Larkana, 15 persons from Shikarpur, two persons from Kashmore, five persons from Jacobabad, three persons from Ghotki, four persons from Sukkur, four persons from Shahdad Kot, one person from Nawabshah and one person from Khairpur as absconder. These absconders include teachers and people belonging from other departments.

Meanwhile the NAB Multan has declared 30 accused as absconders, which include one from Pakpattan, four from Bahwalpur, eight from Multan, three from Lahore, one from Muzaffargarh.