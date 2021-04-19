NAB decides to auction Nawaz’s properties

LHC forms full bench on Shahbaz’s bail case

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau on Monday decided to auction all the properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his dependents.

The country’s accountability watchdog would file an application in an accountability court on the matter.

Last year in September, Islamabad Accountability Court-II judge Azam Khan declared Nawaz a proclaimed offender in the gift repository, Toshakhana, case after the PML-N supreme leader failed to appear before the court despite repeated summonses.

The court had also initiated the process to confiscate Nawaz’s properties and directed NAB to make his arrest through Interpol.

According to the SECP, Nawaz Sharif owns 467,950 shares in Muhammad Bakskh Textile Mill, 343,425 shares in Hudabiya Paper Mills, 22,213 shares in Hudabiya Engineering Company and 48,606 shares in Ittefaq Textile Mills.

He has eight accounts in various private banks, including three foreign currency accounts.

Nawaz also has Rs612,000 in five bank accounts and in his foreign currency accounts, Nawaz has €566, $698 and £498 respectively.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s bail application in the money laundering case on Monday was sent to the full bench for hearing.

A three-

member full bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear the case on April 21.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan has approved the appointment of a three-member full bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi.

A three-member full bench

comprises Justice Miss Alia Neelam and Justice Syed Shahbaz, Ali Rizvi.

Shahbaz Sharif on Monday dispatched a file to Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan to forward his bail matter to referee judge.