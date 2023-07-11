Amraiz Khan Lahore

NAB Lahore on Monday decided to arrest former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar after he did not appear despite being summoned in the case of assets beyond means.

According to the sources, Usman Buzdar did not appear in NAB Lahore for the 14th time despite being summoned. The lawyer of the former chief minister pleaded that Usman Buzdar cannot appear

on Monday also and after that NAB rejected the request of Usman Buzdar’s lawyer and refused to receive a reply from the lawyer.

On the non-appearance of Usman Buzdar, the NAB officials requested the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau to issue an arrest warrant for the arrest of the former Punjab Chief Minister. Under the new ordinance, Usman Buzdar can be arrested during the inquiry. NAB sources have said that it has been decided to apply the new ordinance to Usman Buzdar.

It should be remembered that there is a case against Usman Buzdar for assets beyond means, irregularity in appointment and transfer, contracts.