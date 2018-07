Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

In an important development apparently aimed at providing level playing field to all the contesting candidates, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday announced that it will not arrest any candidate until the general election on July 25. The NAB said it has taken a detailed look into the cases against the PML-N leaders, including the cases against former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

