NAB decides to come hard on corrupts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held (Yesterday) under the chairmanship of Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, Director General NAB (KP) here the other day. The meeting was attended by Directors, Additional Directors, Case Officers, Senior Legal Consultants and other concerned officers.

The following decisions were taken during the meeting. An inquiry was authorized against Officers/Officials of Custom Department Peshawar regarding illegal clearance of Luxury Vehicles by mis-declaration of their specifications in order to reduce the applicable duty & taxes in return for receiving bribes / kickbacks. During the initial security of record it was discovered that luxury vehicles of 3000 CC and above were declared of low specification as per valuation Rules causing low base price for calculation of duties and taxes.

Thus national economy suffers loss of hundreds of millions of rupees. Besides this, the Regional Board decided to file reference against Officers / Officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration D.I. Khan and others regarding corruption & corrupt practices and misuse of authority.