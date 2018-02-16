NAB Court rejects Sharif family’s exemption plea

SC judges using unbecoming language: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Accountability court on Thursday rejected exemption from appearance plea submitted by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Avenfield properties references.

During the hearing, Justice Mohammad Bashir read out the verdict and dismissed the petition, seeking exemption for two weeks from February 19 to meet Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing medical treatment in London.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters outside an accountability court here, former premier Nawaz Sharif once again criticised the judges of the apex court and accused them of using “unbecoming language”.

He said that the judges are using a language which “doesn’t suit them” and “is an insult to their position”. Is there a law for those who are using such type of words, he asked.

“Is there any difference between the language of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the one being used by Imran Khan. The PTI chief has been using the same language which they [judges] are using now.”

“As you must have read in newspapers and seen on TV channels, they [judges] were calling us ‘dons’, ‘Sicilian mafia’ and ‘godfathers’, and now they are calling us thieves and robbers. Isn’t this an insult to their stature?” he said.

“We are showing patience [but] each and every person has an ego and conscience. A person should take a stand against such matters as per his or her conscience,” he said, adding that PML-N leaders would not compromise on their self-respect.

Accusing the judges of violating the Constitution and taking oath under a dictator, he said that “PCO judges” [a reference to those judges who had taken oath under a provisional constitutional order (PCO) issued by the then military ruler Pervez Musharraf] were now teaching ethics.

“We are not going to take any such lesson [from them],” he said, adding that “no political party or Pakistani citizen should accept any such lesson.”

Earlier this month, the apex court had handed down a jail term to former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi for committing contempt of court. The court also took suo motu notice of “anti-judiciary speeches” by the party’s two federal ministers.