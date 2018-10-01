NAB court expresses anger over Nawaz’s absence

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau on Monday requested the accountability court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of former PM Nawaz Sharif over his non-appearance in Flagship Investments reference.

During the hearing, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris also failed to appear due to illness over which, NAB judge said it’s intolerable that the accused attend hearings as per his will. NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said that Nawaz Sharif has also not filed any exemption plea. He also asked court to record statements of the witnesses in the presence of assistant lawyer.

Meanwhile, the judge warned of issuing arrest warrants of ex-premier if he continues to skip hearing of the reference. The court then went on a brief break and once the hearing resumed, the judge expressed anger at the deputy counsel as Nawaz and Haris had still not appeared.

“Neither the suspect nor the counsel are present. Am I supposed to wait all day?” Judge Malik asked. “I adjourned hearings of other cases to hear yours, please tell me what you all want,” he further said.

Judge Malik added, “I will write down an order and then you all keep challenging it.”

To this, the deputy counsel said he is trying to contact Nawaz and asked for a few minutes to update the court. The deputy counsel then informed the court, “Nawaz did not appear for the hearing as there was a misunderstanding owing to different dates fixed for hearings of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.”

“If the court allows, Nawaz can appear in the next two to three hours,” he added.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till October 4.

On September 28, accountability Court Islamabad adjourned the hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family till Tuesday (tomorrow).

Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former premier.

As the hearing began, Nawaz’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, submitted a request for the former premier’s exemption from appearing for today’s hearing. The request was accepted by the court after which NAB investigation officer Mehboob Alam recorded his statement.

Following this, the court summoned Mehboob Alam for cross-examination on October 2 (Tuesday) and adjourned the hearing of the case.NAB presented 22 witnesses, including operation managers of various banks and Panamagate JIT head Wajid Zia, in the case till date.

Meanwhile, the accountability court summoned Zia in the Flagship Investment reference and adjourned its hearing till October 1(Today).

NAB court gave exemption to former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif from the court appearance in Al -Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Khawaja Haris is continuing his cross-examination from Investigation Officer, Mehmood Alam.

