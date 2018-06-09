NAB court allows Dr Asim to travel abroad for medical treatment

KARACHI: Accountability court in Karachi on Saturday allowed Dr Asim to travel abroad for medical treatment.

According to the details, hearing of a case pertaining to corruption of Rs. 463 billion was held in Accountability court, in which Dr Asim and other accused appeared before the court.

The judge has issued permit to the accused to travel abroad anytime between June 10 to June 12.

The court has also directed to hold proceedings over the case on daily basis from June 11. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was arrested by Rangers in August 2015, while he was heading the provincial higher education department. He was later transferred to the custody of the civilian law enforcement agencies.

In March 2017, Dr Asim was released after 19 months in custody, when he secured bail in all three cases against him.