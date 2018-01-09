NAB Court adjourns hearing in references against Sharif family till Jan 16

ISLAMABAD :Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar Tuesday morning appeared before the accountability court and four witnesses recorded their statements in the references against them. These references had been filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case. The cases are related to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London’s Avenfield properties.

Orignally published by APP