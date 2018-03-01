NAB is the most corrupt institution: Nehal

I’ve been made a victim of revenge

Observer Reporter

Islamabad

Former senator Nehal Hashmi, after his release from Adiala jail after one month of imprisonment, said on Wednesday that the National Accountability Bureau is “the most corrupt institution of the country.” Addressing the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader added: “NAB is the most corrupt institution of the country, victims of NAB are languishing in jail, and even people aged over 65 are in jail awaiting justice. If you raid the houses of the NAB officials, you would find half of the country’s wealth stocked there.”

Hashmi questioned the nature of his ‘crime’, “Who have I offended? Who was I disrespecting? When did I ever name the courts?”

When asked if he was ashamed of the statements that landed him in the court, he said, “only crooks and those who lie are ashamed of what they say.”

He also advised institutions to stick to their own work descriptions: “People who are taking control in their hands, those who aren’t working – please do your work, you will be accountable for it.”He further said that he lodged an appeal the day he was disqualified for five years from holding public office and sentenced to jail, but that no hearing was ever scheduled on his plea. “The month completed, but no hearing ever could. Is this how the country is running?” he questioned. “No man can stop me from working for democracy, and from working under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” he said as the people around him chanted PML-N slogans. “I also want to thank the media,” he added. A month ago, the Supreme Court rejected the unconditional apology of PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi and sentenced him to one month jail. The three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced the verdict in contempt of court case against Hashmi for delivering hate speech against judges. Hashmi, along with the jail sentence, has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs50,000.

Hashmi has also been barred from holding public office for the next five years.

A visibly charged Hashmi said he had been made a victim of revenge for standing by Nawaz Sharif. He added that his life and livelihood were in the hands of the Almighty, not in the hands of the conspirators.

Hashmi who was disqualified from holding public office for a period of five years by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for threatening then prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s unidentified ‘enemies’, said he had been victimized.

Hashmi asked those gathered around him, “Whom did I say anything against? When did I take the name of the judiciary? When did I take the names of chacha, baba and rehmats?”