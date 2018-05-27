NAB constitutional institution, can summon anyone: Shahbaz

Inaugurates expansion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

Our Correspondent

Muzaffargarh

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday that National Accountability Bureau was a constitutional institution which can summon anyone to appear before it. He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Tayyab Erdogan Hospital’s expansion plan here.

The hospital has been expanded to 380 beds from 140 beds at the cost of one billion and 80 crore rupees. The chief minster visited various departments of the hospitals and praised the arrangements. He looked happy and satisfied.

He said this hospital is a model for all medical institutions and the facilities of teaching hospital, medical college, nursing college and others will be provided in the future. Patients from KP, Balochistan, Sindh and other areas also come here for the treatment.

Shahbaz Sharif while speaking about the NAB said that it has summoned him and if it wants to summon him again it can.

About political opponents former president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chief Imran Khan, Shahbaz said that speaking about Zardari is tantamount to wasting time. “Pakistan wasn’t made for Zardari’s looting and Imran’s sit-ins,” said Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that if his party Pakistan Muslim League-N gets elected again, then in the next five years it will bring southern Punjab at par with central Punjab.

The record development projects launched by the Punjab government in South Punjab have no precedence in the history of the country.

He said Punjab has installed four gas-powered plants which are producing 5000MW electricity and these projects have been installed at the half cost of the Zardari government. He said on the other hand there is Imran Niazi sahib who did politics of sit-ins and allegations and did not work of even a single penny. I invite him to visit Muzaffargarh and see hospital as we have finished difference of rich and poor.

He congratulated provincial minister Imran Nazir, secretary health Ali Jan and local administration for setting up top quality hospital. He said secretary health is among dedicated, hardworking and God fearing officers.

He said no public hospital of this standard is present in any part of Pakistan. He said can anybody think that number one hospital of the country can be set up in South Punjab? It was our obligation which have been fulfilled.