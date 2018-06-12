NAB committed to root out corruption in all its forms with transparency: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD : Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestation by using all its resources with absolute professionalism, transparency, merit and as per law across the board.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters. Deputy Chairman NAB and Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting.

Chairman NAB said that NAB’s Anti-corruption strategy have yielding excellent results. He said that the main focus of NAB is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, housing and cooperative companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants and corruption by private persons etc.

It was informed that the Enforcement Policy of NAB and initiatives taken by the present management of NAB under the leadership of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB have started yielding excellent results. Chairman NAB directed Operations Division to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations by ensuring merit, transparency. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

Chairman NAB directed NAB Lahore to complete 155 inquiries, 49 investigations, Karachi to complete 160 inquiries, 123 investigations, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to complete 79 inquiries, 25 investigations, NAB Balochistan to complete 80 inquiries, 24 investigations., Rawalpindi to complete 102 inquiries, 43 investigations, NAB Multan to complete 20 inquiries, 10 investigations, and NAB Sukkur to complete 96 inquiries and 18 investigations on the basis of solid evidence within prescribed time frame as per law.

Chairman directed to pursue 1200 corruption references currently under trial in respective Accountability Courts across the country to be pursued effectively so that the corrupt could be taken to the task. Chairman NAB said that today NAB’s conviction ratio is about 77 percent which is one of the highest conviction ratios as compared to other investigation agencies in investigation of White Collar Crimes