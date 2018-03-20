NAB committed to eradicate corruption: Justice Javed Iqbal

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting at NAB Lahore to review progress on the overall performance of NAB Lahore especially latest progress on all mega corruption cases which are under process.

DG NAB Lahore gave detailed briefing to Chairman NAB on the latest progress on the overall performance of NAB Lahore especially latest progress on all mega corruption cases.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands across the board by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy as NAB has virtually rejuvenated to eradicate corruption from the country.

The Chairman directed DG NAB Lahore for not sparing any corrupt, dragging them in the dock and depositing the looted money into national exchequer as per law. He further directed him for expeditious disposal of all corruption cases including mega corruption cases on the basis of solid evidence as per law without delay and any external pressure.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore and directed all officers of NAB Lahore to double their efforts in nabbing corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders as per law.