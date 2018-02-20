NAB commences probe into Imran’s use of KP government helicopters

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday commenced a probe into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s use of provincial government’s helicopters.

Imran, on February 3, had said that the KP government had clarified that there was never any personal or private use of government helicopters by him. He also welcomed the examining of the issue by NAB.

A joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to probe into the matter, which summoned relevant records from the provincial government.

The team, led by NAB’s KP Director General (DG) Naveed Haider, includes legal experts.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal, on February 2, had directed the bureau’s KP DG to conduct an inquiry into Khan’s reported use of the KP chief minister’s official helicopters.

According to a\ report, documents of KP administration department revealed that the PTI chairperson used the KP government’s helicopters free of charge for a total of 74 hours to travel approximately 18,000 kilometres.

The provincial government has recorded in its books a total expense of Rs 2.1 million at approximately Rs28,865 per hour for Khan’s 40 trips on the two helicopters—an Mi-171 and an Ecureuil.

