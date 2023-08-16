National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has marked the Independence Day with a strong sense of zeal and enthusiasm, as NAB officers, officials, and other staff actively joined in the celebrations. The youngsters of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) workers adorned vibrant ceremonial attire to match the occasion, gracing the event with their presence. Director General of NAB, Zafar Iqbal Khan, raised the flag amidst the cheerful expressions of the attendees.

Immediately after raising the flag, Zafar Iqbal Khan interacted with the officers, staff, and children. He personally greeted each officer, official, and child as part of the Independence Day festivities. Separate group photos were captured with the children, officers, and officials to ensure their contentment.

Following that, the Director General delivered a speech to honor the occasion, offering sincere congratulations for the day. He paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his fellow companions of the Pakistan movement. By reminiscing about the challenges Muslims faced prior to the formation of Pakistan, he highlighted the advantages of independence.