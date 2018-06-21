NAB closes inquiry against Nawaz in KPP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau has closed an inquiry against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Khushal Pakistan Programme due to lack of evidence.

This was approved in NAB’s executive board meeting held here on Wednesday with Justice retired Javed Iqbal in the chair.

The board also closed investigations against former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former MPA Chaudhry Manzoor Elahi due to insufficient evidence.

The board approved investigations against PML-N leaders Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, Ameer Muqam and former MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Qasim for having income beyond known sources.

It approved sending a case to the Federal Investigation Agency for an inquiry against illegal appointments and corruption in Pakistan Television.

It approved investigations against management of Defence Housing Authority Islamabad, Bahria Town, Chairman Capital Development Authority and others for illegal allotment of land.