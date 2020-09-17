Home Top News NAB closes bank default inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed its inquiry against the Chaudhry brothers – Pervaiz Elahi and Shujaat Hussain – for wilfully defaulting from banks. NAB submitted report of closure of the inquiry in Lahore High Court (LHC). Counsel of the anti-graft watchdog told the court that inquiry has been closed because of lack of evidence.
According to NAB, the inquiry regarding default from bank has been closed but the bureau is still working on inquiries on assets beyond means and illegal appointments.—INP

