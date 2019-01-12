NAB chief vows to recover looted wealth

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Saturday pledged to recover the looted wealth from the plunderers of national exchequer, and determined the deadline of 10 months for attaining logical conclusions in all mega corruption cases.

“The NAB is neither affiliated with any political party nor any group,” he said. He asserted that corruption undermines economic development and deprives deserving persons of their due rights.

Javed Iqbal said that Pakistan is committed to United Nations Convention against Corruption in eradicating it through its three pronged Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

He said that NAB since its inception received about 3,99,861 complaints from individuals and private or public organizations. He said that NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, money laundering, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by Government servants.

He vowed to return the looted wealth worth Rs590 million to affectees of the Ferozpur Housing Society. “NAB has not given any National Reconciliation Ordinance to anybody, and was not even part of it,” he said while urging the general public to coordinate with the bureau.

He also emphasized on the slogan “accountability for all” that was raised by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further said that the NAB has been performing based on its ideology of work, work and work according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The NAB is the only institution which has deposited the plundered money ofRs297 billion into the national exchequer,” he went on to say. Appreciating the performance of NAB’s Lahore division, he said “NAB Lahore’s performance has played a critical role in the collective progress” of the bureau.

A few days earlier, he said that ‘accountability for all’ policy has started yielding its results and the institution was absolutely committed to root out corruption with iron hands.

