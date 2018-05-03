NAB chief presents annual report to chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani has said that corruption is the biggest impediment to national development and economic prosperity. He underscored the need for across the board accountability to overcome this evil.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Justice (R ) Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) who called on him at the Parliament House on Thursday and presented annual report of NAB for the year 2017.

Chairman Senate appreciated the performance of NAB under the chairmanship of Justice ( R ) Javed Iqbal and expressed the hope that NAB would continue its efforts eradication of corruption through r across the board accountability.

Orignally published by INP