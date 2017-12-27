NAB chief orders inquiry into Pakistanis’ 435 offshore Cos

Zahid Chaudhry

Islamabad

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has ordered NAB for conducting inquiry of 435 Pakistani people who had offshore companies established in Panama and British Virgin Islands. The Chairman NAB has directed that no pressure/influence whatsoever concerned to Panama inquiry would be taken into consideration at all and inquiry would be conducted transparently and purely on merit having complete and solid evidence.

Among the Pakistanis who owned offshore companies included former Chairman FBR Abdullah Yousaf , Shahid Abdullah and Shayan Abdullah. Usman Yousaf owns Maerl Borough while Amir Abdullah has six offshore companies established in PANAMA.

Aleem Khan had established offshore company named HEXAM in the year 2004. The offshore company was also registered in British Virgin Island. The Chairman NAB has directed NAB to coordinate with all stakeholders if needed and gather information from key institutions like FBR, State Bank of Pakistan, SECP and FIA besides some material already available and conduct inquiry.