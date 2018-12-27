NAB Chief expresses resolve to arrest culprits

Mudarba, Musharka scams

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday expressed his firm resolve to apprehend 34 culprits involved in Mudarba and Musharka scams besides repatriating the absconders involved in same scam with the help of Interpol.

Addressing a Khuli Ketchery at NAB headquarters regarding complaints against Mudarba and Musharka and Housing Societies , he said bringing back the looted amount and eradication of corruption was priority of anti-graft watchdog. NAB has already deposited a record sum of Rs 297 bln in national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements. The chairman patiently listened people’s complaints in the Khuli Ketchery.

He said the ongoing NAB’s investigations against fake Housing and cooperative Societies would be taken to logical conclusion.NAB has filed Mudarba a reference against Mufti Ehsan in accountability court, Islamabad.

Due to excellent prosecution of NAB, the accountability court had sentenced Mufti Ehsan 10 years imprisonment besides imposing Rs 9 billion fine. Justice Javed immediately after assuming the coveted post last year announced while addressing to officers to listen public complaints on last Thursday of every month. Since then he individually listened public complaints of the oppressed. who came from across the country to lodge their complaints. Chairman also used to issue orders to provide solace to the complainants. The regional bureaus of NAB also listens public complaints in their respective areas of operation on last Thursday of every month. This gesture has increased peoples confidence over NAB, besides lauding efforts of chairman for eradication of corruption. Chairman directed NAB officials to computerize public complaints record besides informing them about latest status of their complaint. He directed officials to deal the complainants by respecting their self respect.

