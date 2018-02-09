NAB chief for end to corruption

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said that departments of the Punjab government are not cooperating with the anti-graft body.

Addressing a ceremony here, the NAB chief warned that failure to cooperate with the anti-corruption officials will not be tolerated. He said they shall make all-out efforts to reject bail of influential culprits who pressurise witnesses. He added that those who give directives on someone’s orders will eventually have to bear the brunt of their wrongdoings. However he expressed his commitment corruption. “It is necessary to clean one’s own house before raising fingers on someone else’s,” he said. NAB is not biased towards anyone.