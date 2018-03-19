NAB Chief directs expeditious disposal of corruption cases

ISLAMABAD : Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday directed the Lahore Bureau for expeditious disposal of corruption cases including mega corruption.

He said these vases should be processed on basis of solid evidence, without delay and any external pressure.

He was chairing a meeting at NAB Lahore to review overall performance of Bureau, especially progress on all mega corruption cases which are under process.

Director General NAB Lahore gave detailed briefing on overall performance of NAB Lahore, especially latest progress on all mega corruption cases.

The Chairman said NAB was absolutely committed to eradicating corruption with iron hands across the board by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy.

He directed the DG Lahore Bureau for not sparing any corrupt, dragging them in dock and depositing looted money into national exchequer as per law.

He appreciated performance of NAB Lahore and directed all officers to double their efforts in nabbing corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders.

