NAB chief directs arrest of all POs in corruption cases

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal has issued directions regarding making necessary arrangements for early arrest of all Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in corruption cases. In the light of the directions of Chairman, NAB Lahore has arrested a Proclaimed Offender accused Asad Majeed from far off areas of Lahore.

According to the details, NAB Lahore had been looking for accused Asad Majeed who was at large since 2015. The accused cheated general public at large by promissing them to return their investments as double, whereby, the same managed to collect Rs 23 Million in connivance with co-accused Zulfiqar Ali who is still at abscond. During the course of Investigations against the accused ones, it was revealed that both accused were collecting money, likewise, once renowned accused Double Shah did few years back and through such practices a hefty amount of Rs 23 M was accumulated by them and later they ran off.

NAB Investigation Officials filed a corruption reference in an Accountability Court after completing case proceeding in 2015, whereas, both accused were declared as Proclaimed Offenders from the Accountability Court for their non-show. NAB Lahore Intelligence Wing arrested the chief accused Asad Majeed, today, during an intelligence raid in far off areas of Lahore.