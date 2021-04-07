NAB chief absence in meeting irks PAC

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Members of the Public Accounts Committee, expressing annoyance over non-attending the committee meeting by chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday’ expelled his representative Director Finance from the committee meeting here on Wednesday.

Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain said chairman NAB considers himself sacred cow and above the law.

He maintains account of every pie of the politicians but he was not prepared to render account of what he is spending from the national kitty.

The committee expressed displeasure over non-attending committee meeting by chairman NAB and non-holding of monthly meeting of the departmental accounts committee by the different ministries.

The committee also expressed annoyance over non participation in the meeting by the secretary Federal Public Service Commission.

The committee also decided to write displeasure letters to the secretaries who have failed to attend the meeting.

Ayyaz Sadiq said if chairman NAB and secretary do not come then we should tender resignation.

Tanvir Hussain said chairman NAB takes account from everyone but he does not render his account. If he spends money from national exchequer then he will have to give account.

He said chairman NAB should open his eyes and give us his account and asked representative of the NAB to leave the meeting. The PAC also discussed different audit paras of ministry of energy.