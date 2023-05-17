NAB changes title of Al Qadir Trust Case; summons Imran Khan tomorrow

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday changed the title of the case in which former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested last from “Al Qadir Trust Case” to “National Crime Agency £190m Scandal” and summoned the PTI chief on May 18 (Thursday).

According to sources, a joint investigation team from the NAB Rawalpindi will investigate the PTI chief. The accountability watchdog has also sent a questionnaire to Imran Khan. Sources said that NAB instructed the former prime minister to bring the documents related to the case.

Imran Khan is facing the wrath of NAB for abusing power, illegal acquisition of financial benefits and criminal violation in the recovery of crime money received from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Last week, the former premier was detained forcefully by NAB with the help of Pakistan’s paramilitary force, Rangers, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

His arrest sparked outrage and violent protests which led to country-wide clashes against the armed forces of the country. Protesters ransacked and vandalised military installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore.

On Tuesday, the National Security Committee (NSC) endorsed the decision of the country’s top military brass to try those involved in ransacking the military installations under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference; Here’s all you need to know the case that led to Imran Khan’s arrest