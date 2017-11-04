NAB challenges release of Capt Safdar on bail in IHC

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Friday challenged Capt (Retd) Mohammed Safdar’s release on bail in the Islamabad High Court.

The top anti-graft watchdogin its petition argued that only the high courts can issue bails after arrest warrants of a person have been issued, adding that the accountability court should have arrested Capt (Retd) Safdar.

The NAB further requested that deposed prime minister’s son-in-law be arrested and sent to Adiala jail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Captain (Retd) Safdar on October 9 as soon as he landed at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport on his return from London.

Arrest warrants for Safdar were issued by an accountability court after he and other members of the family failed to appear before it.—TNS