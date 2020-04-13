NAB challenges Ijaz Haroon’s bail in SC

Staff Reporter

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday challenged the bail granted to former Managing Director (MD) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Ijaz Haroon in the fake accounts case.

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The NAB in its plea stated that the Islamabad High Court had passed judgment in the case by neglecting the Supreme Court’s orders and further said that there is no issue of hardship in Haroon’s case.

The SC has been pleaded to nullify the IHC’s judgment.

In the month of February, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved interim bail of Ijaz Haroon in the fake accounts case.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Haroon has been arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

Sources prior to NAB said that the accused had sold 12 plots to fake allottees and laundered Rs144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

On November 21, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi team arrested Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Ijaz Haroon from Karachi.