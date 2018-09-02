NAB challenges IHC’s order

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Saturday challenged the Islamabad High Court’s order transferring Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family to another court in Supreme Court.

On August 7, a two-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, ordered transfer of the cases from the court of Accountability Judge-I Muhammad Bashir to Accountability Court II.

NAB moved the Supreme Court against the IHC’s decision and made the former premier and Judge Muhammad Bashir respondents.—INP

