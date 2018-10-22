NAB challenges IHC decision suspending sentences of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar in SC

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau on Monday challenged the earlier decision of the Islamabad High Court suspending sentences given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar in Supreme Court.

On Sept 19, the IHC had suspended sentences of the three in the Avenfield corruption reference and ordered their release.

In the petition, the probe body stated that the high court did not correctly examine the evidence in the case.

The NAB petitioned that the apex court should declare the IHC’s Sept 19 decision as null and void.

Share on: WhatsApp