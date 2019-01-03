NAB challenges Al-Azizia, Flagship verdicts in IHC

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday challenged the accountability court’s Dec 24 verdicts in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik on Dec 24 handed Sharif seven years in jail and a fine of Rs1.5 billion and US $25 million in the Al-Aziza reference, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference.

The two references concern the setting up of the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment in Saudi Arabia, and Flagship Investments in the United Kingdom.

NAB in an appeal filed in the Islamabad High Court asserted that it had provided a great deal of evidence against the PML-N supremo in the Flagship reference, and that giving Sharif the benefit of the doubt and indicting him was against the law.

It contended that his indictment should be declared null and void and that the IHC should issue a verdict against Nawaz on the basis of evidence.—INP

