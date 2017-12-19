NAB to challenge top court order

Hudaibiya Paper case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to challenge the Supreme Court order rejecting its plea to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Sources said on Monday that the NAB’s legal team is reviewing the SC order after which the appeal would be filed. The apex court on Friday had dismissed NAB’s plea for re-opening three years old Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, terming it time barred.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Mazhar Alam Miankhel, announced one liner short order in a plea challenging the Lahore High Court’s verdict regarding closing of the Hudaibiya Paper Mill.

The detailed judgment would be announced later mentioning reasons for dismissing the plea.