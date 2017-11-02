NAB to challenge AC decision of releasing Capt (r) Safdar on bail

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to challenge the accountability court’s decision of releasing Captain (r) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on surety bonds.

The AC had released Captain (r) Safdar on bail who was presented before the court by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court had rejected NAB’s request to confiscate Safdar’s passport and to issue his judicial remand, however, he had been directed not to leave the country without court’s permission. Copies of references had also been handed over to PML-N leader.

Captain (r) Safdar was arrested on October 9 by NAB from Islamabad airport as he returned from London along with wife Maryam Nawaz.

