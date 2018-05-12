NAB Chairman urged to stand firm against corrupt ruling elite: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, who is also the Secretary General of the MMA, has impressed upon the NAB Chairman to stand firm against the corrupt ruling elite as the nation stood behind him.

Addressing the rally staged to protest the abduction of Maulana Abu Turab here on Friday, he said that every attempt to pressurize the NAB chief would fail.

The JI central leader said that none of the past rulers had not fulfilled their commitments to the people nor implemented their election manifestoes, due to which the general public was disappointed.

He said that the rulers had been amassing wealth with fair and foul means but the common man remained without basic necessities of life.

He said that after coming to power, the MMA would undertake full scale accountability and recover every penny of the plundered wealth from the corrupt.

Liaqat Baloch said that the MMA public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on May thirteen would prove the milestone for an Islamic revolution. He urged the media to project the MMA public meeting in an honest manner.

He urged the government to make necessary arrangements for the adequate supply of the necessities of life to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan on subsidized rates.