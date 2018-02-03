NAB chairman takes notice of alleged corruption Lahore-Karachi motorway

LAHORE : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has on Saturday taken notice of alleged corruption in Lahore-Karachi motorway contracts.

NAB chairman has ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry of allotting contracts at expensive rates and vowed to bring the responsible persons to justice.

Javed Iqbal further directed that the project should not be delayed owing to NAB probe. NAB would continue its efforts against corruption and misuse of national treasure, he maintained.

Orignally published by NNI