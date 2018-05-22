NAB chairman directs complaint verification against Shahnawaz Khan, Riaz-ul-Haq for abuse authority

ISLAMABAD : Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday directed complaint verification against MPA Shahnawaz Khan, MNA Riaz-ul-Haq and member Gas ORGA , Civil Aviation for their alleged involvement in corruption and abuse of authority.

According to a press release, Chairman has directed complaint verification against Member Punjab Assembly Shahnawaz Khan for allegedly occupying the building of Government Boys Primary School No 2 Hassanabdal and subsequently using the school building for political purposes.

Chairman NAB has directed complaint verification against former Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade, Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique for allegedly occupying 98 kanal government land and subsequently using it for commercial purposes.

The Chairman has ordered another complaint verification against Petroleum division and other federal ministries for establishing companies in violation of law. Chairman has ordered the verification of another complaint against MNA Riaz-ul-Haq for corruption in government funds reserved for construction of roads by chairman Municipal Committee, Okara.

Chairman directed Member Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Aamir Naseem for abuse of authority and involvement in corruption. The chairman ordered yet another complaint verification against MPA Abdul Karim Soomro for having assets beyond known sources of income.

Chairman ordered complaint verification against Civil Aviation Authority for its alleged deposit of Rs 5 billion in JS Bank in violation of rules.