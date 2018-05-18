NAB chairman: Bureau has ‘nothing to do with elections’

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

National Accountability Bureau chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the bureau has nothing to do with elections. “NAB has nothing to do with elections be it pre or post elections and the bureau upholds a policy of ‘accountability across the board’,” Justice (retd) Iqbal said while addressing a ceremony here.

“NAB’s first priority is to recover money from those involved in bank frauds and housing society scams,” he added.

The NAB chairman further said, “The accountability bureau’s Rawalpindi wing has recovered around Rs110 million from different organisations and they are returning it back to the victims of scams.”“NAB recovered Rs296 billion from corrupt individuals and returned it to those affected by the individuals’ practices,” Justice (retd) Iqbal added. Justice (retd) Iqbal shared that in last seven months, 226 suspects were arrested, 25 proclaimed offenders were arrested and presented before court and references were filed against 217 corrupt individuals.