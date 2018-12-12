NAB can’t prove anything till Judgment Day: Shahbaz

Islamabad

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has said that National Accountability Court (NAB) has failed to prove anything against him.

Shahbaz Sharif reached Parliament House earlier Tuesday to attend the Assembly session.

While talking to media Opposition leader said that I have served the nation by the grace of Allah. NAB wouldn’t be able to prove anything against me till the Day of Judgment.

A journalist asked Shahbaz Sharif whether he is ready to proceed with some agreement to avoid NAB cases or not but he didn’t respond for the question.—INP

