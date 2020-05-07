NAB cannot order retrial of 20 years old case: Kamil

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that the NAB every now and then brings up case based on an anonymous application although the investigation officer have written to their institution regarding this case that this case should be closed because there is nothing in it.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said now we want to know that what are the reasons for taking action on this anonymous application, who is he who is getting action taken on this application.

He said that in the petition filed in the court have adopted this stance that the institution of NAB is being used for political engineering, in 2002 also when we were in the government even then action was being taken against us, we want to know from the court about the whereabouts of who has filed this anonymous application, now everything will come up openly.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi have challenged the step of Chairman NAB of taking action after 20 years on an anonymous application in the Lahore High Court.

Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi himself appeared on hearing of the case.

Chaudhry Sahibaan’s lawyer Amjad Parvez raised the objection that Justice Farooq Haider has been the lawyer of the Chaudhry Sahibaan as such morally he should not hear the case.

On this Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem said that this will also be decided on hearing of the case on Monday.