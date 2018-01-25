NAB briefs Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on inquiries, investigations

ISLAMABAD : Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its meeting on Wednesday was given a detailed briefing by NAB regarding number of inquiries, investigations and references during the past three years.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senators Farooq Hameed Naek, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Murtaza Wahab, Minister for Law and Justice Bashir Ahmed Wirk, Senior Legislative Advisor Malik Hakam Khan and Deputy Chairman NAB Imtiaz Tajwer.

Deputy Chairman NAB and his team told the meeting that a total of 2178 inquiries were authorized to the National Accountability Bureau in 2015,1016 and 2017 and 2487 inquiries have been finalized including the backlog of previous years.

Similarly 1057 investigations were authorized to NAB in the three years and 1016 have been finalized. The Committee was told that the conviction ration was 72.7 percent in 2016 and in 2017 it has been 67.3 percent. Total recoveries made in these three years were termed to be around 26.886 billion rupees.

The Committee will discuss ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2016 introduced by Senators Sassui Palijo and Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamra in its next meeting.

Orignally published by NNI