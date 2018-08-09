NAB believes in transparency, supremacy of law: Chairman

ISLAMABAD : Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB believes in transparency and supremacy of law.

The earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed. He said that eradication of corruption is top most priority of NAB. He said this while chairing a meeting at NAB Headquarters.

The Chairman NAB said Double Shah was made as Single Shah by NAB recovering 4 billion looted by Double Shah which had been returned to the victims of Double Shah. He said that Rs 1.2 from out of Rs1.9 billion looted by co- accused in Double Shah case Tasawwar Gilani have been returned by NAB to the affectees.

He said that NAB has also returned Rs 36 crore to the victims of Elite Town Housing Scheme Lahore. He said NAB has deposited Rs 296 billion in the national exchequer. He said that earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed.

Chairman NAB has said that Corruption is cancer which is a silent killer. NAB officers to double their efforts to come up to the expectations of the nation as eradication of corruption is our national duty.

He said that NAB has initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations against all segments of society across the board on alleged allegations of corruption etc. The indiscriminate actions of NAB have increased the prestige of NAB manifold.

NAB during last nine months recovered Rs. 2200 million from corrupt and distributed affectees of Housing/Cooperative and government departments. He directed all DGs of NAB to arrest corrupt, proclaimed offenders, absconders and deposit the looted money in the national exchequer.

