NAB beats about the bush

THE National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Monday, filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement in the case relating to re-opening of Hudaibya Paper Mills. It went a step further in accusing the government of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former President Gen Pervez Musharraf of keeping adjourned for an indefinite period the reference against Sharif family.

In December 2017, a 3-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, not only rejected NAB’s plea for reopening of the case but also remarked that the case has been used for political victimisation of Sharif family. During hearing of the case, NAB was provided adequate opportunity to make out a case for reopening the reference but the bench reached at a unanimous conclusion that the Bureau abused the legal process by keeping the reference pending. In its detailed judgment, the bench also noted that “the learned Judges of the High Court were justified to quash the Reference and once it was quashed the question of reinvestigation did not arise.” No doubt, NAB was entitled to go for review but the decision to seek reopening of the case despite clear-cut verdict by three honourable judges of the apex court is manifestation of the reality that the case is being grossly being misused to pressurise Sharif family and for character assassination. There are hundreds of other references but the extraordinary interest being shown by the Bureau in Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference exposes the real intentions and designs of hammering the case every now and then to discredit Sharifs politically. There are reasons to believe that attempts are being made through this reference to create difficulties for Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, who has been nominated as PML-N’s candidate for the office of the Prime Minister in case the party wins 2018 election. The intention seems to clear all obstacles before political opponents of PML (N) who are finding it extremely difficult to defeat the party politically because of its performance.

