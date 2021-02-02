NAB barred from probing Peshawar BRT project

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from conducting investigation into Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The apex court issued the order while accepting a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) 2018 verdict which ordered the anti-graft buster to probe the project.

It also declared the ruling issued by the PHC null and void, adding that the verdict was based on speculations.

Hearing another petition, the top court extended stay on Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe into alleged irregularities in the Peshawar BRT project.

Last year, the SC had barred the FIA from probe.

In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project after multiple delays. The premier had termed the project “best” in the country.

The metro bus project was built at a cost of Rs70 billion, coving a 27.5 kilometre-long corridor track with 31 stations.