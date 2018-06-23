NAB authorizes inquiries against Railways, KP Deptts

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAM -KP) Friday chaired by Director General NAB–KP Farmanullah Khan authorized inquiries against Railways and KP Government departments. The meeting attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned officers took several important decisions.

The Board authorized inquiry against officials Railway Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO) and others regarding corruption & corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have illegally rented out of 48 x shops at Kharkhanoo Markets Peshawar in complete violation of rules. The Board authorized inquiry against officials of TMA Takht Nasrati and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have illegally awarded execution contracts of Water supply Schemes in District Karak.

Another inquiry was authorized against officials of District Administration Office Kohat regarding misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to involved in double payment for different development projects in gross violation of law. The board authorized inquiry against Political Administration South Waziristan and Khyber Agency regarding embezzlement of funds. The subjects are alleged to have embezzled Agency Political Welfare Funds. Another inquiry authorized against officials of Forest Sub-Division Mingora and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices.—APP