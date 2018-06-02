NAB authorizes inquiries against KP departments

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Friday authorized inquiries against various provincials government departments ion charges of corruption.

The RBM meeting chaired by Director General NAB -KP Farmanullah Khan here was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting.

The Board authorized inquiry against officials of Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged approved exaggerated cost of Rs. 200 Million for the construction of bridges on Warsak Canal in gross violation of CSR rules 2012.

The Board authorized inquiry against officials of Local Govt Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged purchase inferior quality bulletproof vehicles on exorbitant rates.

Another inquiry was authorized against officials of Workers Welfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged illegally allotted residential units at Worker Welfare Board labor Colony, Hattar Hari-pur.

The board authorized inquiry against Muhammad Ilyas Khan owner of City Associates Mardan and others regarding cheating public at large. The sub-jects are alleged to have collected money from scores of affectees promising allotment of plots in Al-Aqsa City Kamra Project.

Another inquiry was authorized against officials of Local Govt Deptt KP, WSSP and others regarding corruption in installation of sewerage treatment plant at charsadda Road, Peshawar. It merits to mention here that the matter was referred by PHC Peshawar for in-depth inquiry.

Beside these, the board approved -reference against Qazi Muhammad Anwar owner of Qazi Trade Cen-tre Peshawar regarding cheating public at large .—APP